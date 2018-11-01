SunOpta (STKL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,404,584 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 674% from the previous session’s volume of 310,568 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.42.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $651.92 million, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.39.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $319.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 241,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 402,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

