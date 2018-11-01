Surgery Partners (SGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,310. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $444.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Brandan Lingle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,132.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,597,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 12.2% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 760,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 97.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $9,257,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

