SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (SZKMY) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.28-4.28 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.44-33.44 billion.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.00. 629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $1.88. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SZKMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

About SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.