T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,779,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 53.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.74.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $4,265,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,062,981.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,622 shares of company stock valued at $6,814,861. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.