TAL Education Group (TAL) Shares Up 5%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s share price shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $28.98. 6,776,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 5,538,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TAL Education Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Nomura lowered their target price on TAL Education Group from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24 and a beta of 0.04.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $699.78 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 85,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

