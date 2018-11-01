Taseko Mines (TGB) Announces Earnings Results

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter.

TGB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,555. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

