TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,278,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 199,334 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $353,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. KHP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $333.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.36%.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

