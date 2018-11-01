TechFinancials (TECH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

TechFinancials (LON:TECH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of LON TECH opened at GBX 6.13 ($0.08) on Tuesday. TechFinancials has a 52-week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.48).

Get TechFinancials alerts:

About TechFinancials

TechFinancials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and licenses financial trading platforms to online brokers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, B2C Trading Platform and B2B Licence Income. It offers Binary Options trading platform with a suite of back-office modules and applications, such as risk management and CRM, as well as provides fixed strike options.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for TechFinancials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechFinancials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.