TechnipFMC (FTI) Price Target Cut to $39.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.45. 236,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,854,951. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 270.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $143,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $210,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $213,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.