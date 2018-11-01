Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

TEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 5,115.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Telecom Argentina by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEO opened at $18.11 on Monday. Telecom Argentina has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.