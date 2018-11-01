Teleflex (TFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $609.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex updated its FY18 guidance to $9.80-9.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $22.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.49. 978,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,311. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.19%.

In other news, Director Benson Smith sold 9,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.06, for a total transaction of $2,221,575.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,542,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Powell sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $1,289,756.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,349.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,691 shares of company stock worth $26,306,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. ValuEngine raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teleflex from $298.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teleflex from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

