Telefonica (TEF) Given a €5.95 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.95 ($6.92) price target on Telefonica (BME:TEF) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.10 ($11.74) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.10 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Telefonica and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.56 ($9.95).

Get Telefonica alerts:

TEF stock traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.20 ($9.53). 33,480,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,390,000. Telefonica has a 1 year low of €7.45 ($8.66) and a 1 year high of €10.63 ($12.36).

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.