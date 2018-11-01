Tenet Healthcare (THC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on THC. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $36.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

NYSE THC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 829,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 38.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

