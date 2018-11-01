Teradata (TDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $559.69 million.Teradata also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.22-1.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.09.

TDC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.62. 2,203,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,589. Teradata has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $524,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,348.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

