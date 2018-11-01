Teradata (TDC) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.Teradata also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.41-0.45 EPS.

TDC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.62. 2,203,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,589. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teradata from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Teradata from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.09.

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $524,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

