Ternium (TX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ternium (NYSE:TX) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TX opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Ternium has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $42.43.

TX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

