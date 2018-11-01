Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in United States Steel Co. (X)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of United States Steel worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,697,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,244,000 after buying an additional 240,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in United States Steel by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 131,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 69,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.11. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.72.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

