Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $72.62, but opened at $66.81. Texas Roadhouse shares last traded at $62.51, with a volume of 3905364 shares changing hands.

The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $68,714.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,023 shares of company stock valued at $973,715 in the last ninety days. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.