TokenPay Price Hits $1.32 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. TokenPay has a total market cap of $20.59 million and approximately $200,047.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00020822 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006331 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00342262 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001484 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001291 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001763 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 19,585,171 coins and its circulating supply is 15,634,290 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

