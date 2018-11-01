Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Position Cut by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Total System Services makes up about 1.3% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Total System Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,041,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Total System Services by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,897,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Total System Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,822,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Total System Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Total System Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,430,475.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,321.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total System Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Shares of TSS opened at $91.11 on Thursday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.85 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Total System Services Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

