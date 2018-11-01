Traders Buy Alphabet (GOOG) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $412.86 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $341.32 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $71.54 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Alphabet had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet traded down ($6.77) for the day and closed at $1,070.00

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price (down previously from $1,405.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $721.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,206.20, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total value of $95,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,541 shares of company stock valued at $91,842,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $113,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Alphabet by 111.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

