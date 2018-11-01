Traders Buy American Tower (AMT) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) on weakness during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $155.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $135.34 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $19.96 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, American Tower had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. American Tower traded down ($2.79) for the day and closed at $153.02Specifically, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $198,784.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $6,599,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,447 shares of company stock worth $37,608,844. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,178,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 50.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

