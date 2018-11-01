Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,350 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,302% compared to the average daily volume of 239 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,650.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

CHKP opened at $111.00 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.