Traders Buy Shares of SL Green Realty (SLG) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) on weakness during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $29.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.94 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, SL Green Realty had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. SL Green Realty traded down ($0.45) for the day and closed at $92.32Specifically, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $3,229,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 65,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $6,847,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,720 shares in the company, valued at $29,255,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,967 shares of company stock worth $10,545,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 1.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 93.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 83.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after acquiring an additional 103,371 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

