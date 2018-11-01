Transcodium Trading Down 27.8% Over Last Week (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and TOPBTC. Transcodium has a market cap of $163,692.00 and $248,294.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00151528 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00254214 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.39 or 0.09950041 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

