TransGlobe Energy (TGL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$88.35 million during the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%.

TSE:TGL traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$3.03. 51,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,841. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$5.45.

In other news, Director Ross Gordon Clarkson sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.35, for a total value of C$1,675,000.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from C$4.30 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy from C$3.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

