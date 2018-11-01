Tri-star Resources (TSTR) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Tri-star Resources (LON:TSTR) in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Tri-star Resources stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 43 ($0.56). 29,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,570,000. Tri-star Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.31 ($0.00).



Tri-Star Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of minerals. The company primarily owns 40% interest in Strategic & Precious Metals Processing LLC, an antimony and gold production facility in Sohar, the Sultanate of Oman. It also owns antimony and mining resources in Turkey and Canada.

