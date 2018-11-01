Trident Group Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Trident Group token can now be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, Trident Group has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $21,142.00 and $8.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00151708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00252320 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.95 or 0.09990482 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

