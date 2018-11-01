Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 15,922 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $60.40 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

