Trilogy Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $102.49 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.2244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

