Trilogy Capital Inc. Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.5% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $20,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000.

USMV stock opened at $54.73 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

