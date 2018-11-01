Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Holdings Raised by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,053,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,488,000. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 61,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 64,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of TRN opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $930.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

