Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 456 Shares of Chevron Co. (CVX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Your Vision LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 20,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Redburn Partners cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.65.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $111.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $133.88. The company has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.