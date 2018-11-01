Tyler Technologies (TYL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.98 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Tyler Technologies updated its FY18 guidance to $4.76-4.84 EPS.

NYSE:TYL traded down $16.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.00. The stock had a trading volume of 734,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,958. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $168.12 and a one year high of $252.47.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

In related news, VP Brian K. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total value of $2,338,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.64, for a total value of $1,410,965.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,048,375.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,397 shares of company stock valued at $32,234,944 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.