UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce (RR)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($15.81) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Rolls-Royce from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rolls-Royce to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 965 ($12.61) to GBX 840 ($10.98) in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 969.45 ($12.67).

RR stock opened at GBX 839 ($10.96) on Monday. Rolls-Royce has a 1 year low of GBX 733.50 ($9.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99).

In other Rolls-Royce news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 947 ($12.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,941.35 ($2,536.72). Also, insider Nicholas (Nick) Luff acquired 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,092 ($14.27) per share, with a total value of £87,906 ($114,864.76). In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,492,085.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

