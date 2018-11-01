Under Armour (UA) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of UA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 77,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,771. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40 and a beta of -0.67. Under Armour has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $22.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 5,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,151.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $63,668,000. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $29,027,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 22.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,088,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,267,000 after purchasing an additional 934,098 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Under Armour by 233.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 30.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,362,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,803,000 after buying an additional 548,557 shares in the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

