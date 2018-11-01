Under Armour (UAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.36.

UAA stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. 367,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,763. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $24.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $370,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth $1,547,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $2,223,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Under Armour by 33.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,854 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

