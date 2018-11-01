United Community Financial (UCFC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

UCFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised United Community Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of United Community Financial stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.21. 70,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,529. United Community Financial has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $461.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 1,215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Financial

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

