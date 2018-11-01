Universal (UVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $379.72 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.41%.

Universal stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.90. 1,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,949. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 5.26. Universal has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $71.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th.

In related news, Director John B. Adams, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total transaction of $201,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,805 shares in the company, valued at $928,938.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

