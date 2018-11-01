Ur-Energy (URG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

URG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 7,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,280. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,802 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Ur-Energy worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ur-Energy (URG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.