US Ecology (ECOL) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.28-2.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25.

NASDAQ ECOL traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.00. 103,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,642. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. US Ecology had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that US Ecology will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub downgraded US Ecology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on US Ecology from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other US Ecology news, Director Joe F. Colvin sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $658,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $490,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Fox sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $64,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,944 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,574 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

