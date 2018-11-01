USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys New Position in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 72,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,879,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,645,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,227,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,922,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,370,838.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,713,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.