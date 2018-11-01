USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $2.83 Million Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 92,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 9,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NYSE NRG opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a positive return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,543,962.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,343.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Callen sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $305,532.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,975 shares of company stock worth $3,265,286. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.