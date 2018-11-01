ValuEngine Downgrades EVRAZ (EVRZF) to Sell

EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

EVRZF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of -3.30. EVRAZ has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

EVRAZ Company Profile

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

