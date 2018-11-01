ValuEngine Lowers Allianz (AZSEY) to Sell

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of AZSEY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.98. 167,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.07. Allianz has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

