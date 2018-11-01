ValuEngine Lowers Infosys (INFY) to Sell

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INFY. Morgan Stanley lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Infosys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.26.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 12,112,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,719,024. Infosys has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 269.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth about $465,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 100.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 70.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

