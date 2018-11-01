ValuEngine Lowers Penn Virginia (PVAC) to Sell

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVAC. BidaskClub cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.42. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $96.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.90 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 36.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 111.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $49,293,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 52.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,843,000 after buying an additional 178,430 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $13,285,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at about $10,623,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

