ValuEngine Lowers Travelport Worldwide (TVPT) to Hold

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $23.00 target price on Travelport Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travelport Worldwide from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Travelport Worldwide from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Travelport Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.80.

NYSE:TVPT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,079. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.25. Travelport Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.77 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 4.61%. Travelport Worldwide’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelport Worldwide will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelport Worldwide news, insider Matthew Minetola sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,004 shares in the company, valued at $573,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 48.6% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 34.8% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 48.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 48.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a travel commerce platform that offers distribution, technology, payment, and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It facilitates travel commerce by connecting travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a business-to-business travel platform.

