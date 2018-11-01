ValuEngine Lowers WVS Financial (WVFC) to Sell

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of WVS Financial stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.