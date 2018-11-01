ValuEngine Upgrades Extra Space Storage (EXR) to “Buy”

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

EXR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $75,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $235,849. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

